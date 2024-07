The Guardians have selected Major with the 146th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Major stands at only 5-foot-11, though he can still pump his fastball up to 96 mph. He complements his heater with a slider, cutter and changeup, all of which can generate whiffs. Major's size is a concern, particularly because he's recovering from surgery to repair his UCL that he underwent this spring.