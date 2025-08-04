The Guardians are expected to promote Rosario from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron this week, SI.com reports.

Rosario will move up to Double-A after slashing .268/.362/.490 with 16 home runs and 11 stolen bases over 354 plate appearances for Lake County. The 21-year-old has split time between center field and right field this season but will likely find himself in a corner spot on a full-time basis once he matriculates to the majors.