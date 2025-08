Rosario is being promoted to Double-A Akron.

Rosario will move up a level after batting .268 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI, 49 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 306 at-bats in 82 games with High-A Lake County this season. The 21-year-old has shown impressive pop at the plate, while still flexing his skills on the basepaths from time to time, and he'll look to keep it up at Double-A.