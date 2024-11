The Guardians acquired Rosario from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Eli Morgan.

Rosario, 20, slashed .230/.344/.423with 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases over 109 games with Single-A Myrtle Beach in 2024. He struck out at a 32.2 percent clip for Myrtle Beach, but Rosario is a tooled-up lottery ticket for Cleveland who could really pay off if he can make enough contact.