Rosario went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Rosario singled, stole second and scored on an Oscar Gonzalez single for the tying run in the eighth inning. This was just the second time in six games Rosario has hit safely -- he's gone 3-for-24 (.125) with eight strikeouts in that stretch. The shortstop's slump has him down to a .278/.311/.395 slash line with eight home runs, 13 steals, 52 RBI and 71 runs scored through 125 contests this year.