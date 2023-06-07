Rosario (knee) will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Rosario missed a couple games with soreness in his left knee, but the limited time off looks like it was enough to resolve the issue. With Rosario back in action Wednesday, Gabriel Arias' three-game run as a starter in the infield will come to an end.
