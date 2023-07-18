Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-0 win over the Pirates.

Rosario went 0-for-9 over his previous two games, slightly cooling off from what's been a hot July for the shortstop. He's batting .288 with two homers and 14 RBI over 13 games this month. For the season, Rosario is up to a .263/.305/.360 slash line with three long balls, 36 RBI, 46 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 87 contests.