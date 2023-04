Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters before Sunday's game against the Nationals that Rosario is day-to-day with a back issue, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Rosario is out of action for Sunday's contest against Washington with Francona telling reporters the 27-year-old has a "balky" back at this point. Gabriel Arias is hitting second as the starting shortstop against Patrick Corbin and the Nationals, and he'll likely see the majority of reps at the position while Rosario is out.