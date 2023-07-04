Rosario went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Rosario delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning, but that was the extent of the Guardians' scoring. The shortstop has multiple hits in three of his last four games, and he's batting .354 over his last 15 contests. That hot stretch has him up to a .261/.307/.347 slash line with one home run, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 77 games.