Rosario went 8-for-13 with a home run, six RBI and a stolen base as the Guardians swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Rosario recorded four hits in each contest, though he had eight at-bats to do so in the 15-inning nightcap. The shortstop nonetheless played a key role in that contest, with a game-tying RBI single in the 13th inning before forcing an error that allowed the Guardians to walk it off in the 15th. With the monster stat line Saturday, he's up to a .283/.314/.403 slash line through 138 contests this year. He's added 10 homers, 14 steals, 64 RBI and 76 runs scored, and he's batting .284 in September as he continues to be a consistent presence in the No. 2 spot in the order.