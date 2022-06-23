Rosario went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins.

Rosario was part of rallies in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings, with his solo home run coming in the seventh. He's swung a hot bat in June, going 28-for-79 (.354) in 18 games with seven multi-hit performances. The shortstop is up to a .275/.306/.375 slash line with two homers, 18 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 252 plate appearances. He's locked into an everyday role batting second and playing shortstop.