Rosario went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Rosario came up a home run shy of the cycle. This was his second multi-hit effort in his last three games after having just one in the previous 12 contests. The shortstop is slashing a modest .248/.287/.361 with a homer, seven RBI, 17 runs scored, six stolen bases, four triples and four doubles through 32 games.