Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and a steal in Sunday's win over Miami.

Rosario filled up the box score Sunday, tallying four hits (including his second triple in four games) and his fourth stolen base of the season. Rosario is heating up after a slow start to the year, going 9-for-24 with five extra-base hits in his last six games. The 27-year-old shortstop boosts his slash line to .260/.304/.397 with a homer run, four RBI and 12 runs scored through 79 plate appearances.