Rosario went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Rosario produced plenty of runs during the Guardians' three-game series in Toronto, logging four runs and four RBI over the matchups against the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has showcased increased power since the start of August, slashing .268/.293/.536 with four runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs over 13 games during that time.