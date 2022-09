Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 11-4 win over Minnesota.

Rosario's name was all over Monday's box score, capped off by his three-run shot in the sixth inning. He also swiped second base in both the fourth and eighth frames. Over his last 12 games, Rosario has gone 19-for-56 (.339) with 15 RBI. He's improved his season slash line to .283/.314/.407 with 11 home runs, 16 stolen bases and 79 runs scored.