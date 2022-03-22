Rosario agreed to a one-year, $4.95 million contract with the Guardians on Monday, avoiding arbitration Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Rosario's contract for 2022 will more than double what he took home a season ago ($2.4 million). With his deal now on the books, he'll continue to ramp up for the upcoming campaign and look to build on a strong 2021 season, slashing .282/.321/.409 with 11 homers, 57 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 141 games.
