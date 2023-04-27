Rosario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Since returning from a back injury, Rosario has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with two steals over six contests. The shortstop had a slow start to the campaign, but his bat is coming around. He's now slashing .250/.286/.369 with five steals, five RBI, one home run and 12 runs scored through 91 plate appearances.

