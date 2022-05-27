site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2022
3:32 pm ET
Rosario isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Rosario has recorded hits in six of the lsat seven games, and he hit .269 with a double, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases during that time. Steven Kwan will shift to left field while Oscar Gonzalez starts in right.
