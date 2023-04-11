site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-amed-rosario-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario is not in the Guardians' lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Yankees.
It's the first day off of the season for Rosario, as Gabriel Arias will get a start at shortstop. Rosario is batting just .204/.259/.224 so far, although he does already have three stolen bases.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read