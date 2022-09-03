site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Out of lineup Saturday
Rosario isn't starting Saturday against Seattle.
Rosario has gone just 2-for-19 with an RBI and eight strikeouts over the last five games and will get a day off Saturday. Tyler Freeman is starting at shortstop and batting second.
