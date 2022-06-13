Rosario went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Rosario led the charge on offense Sunday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-29 (.414), though he hadn't recorded an extra-base hit in June prior to this contest. The shortstop is up to a solid .260/.294/.324 slash line through 50 games, adding 13 RBI and 25 runs scored, but he remains in search of his first home run. He's added five stolen bases, seven doubles and three triples.