Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Rosario contributed an RBI single in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh to account for the Guardians' margin of victory. With steals in each of the last two games, the shortstop is now 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season. He's added a solid .272/.303/.359 slash line with one home run, 16 RBI, 31 runs scored, eight doubles and four triples. He should continue to regularly hit in the No. 2 spot in the order.