Rosario went 4-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored across both halves of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Rosario went 3-for-4 in the afternoon game, which included the game-winning hit, a two-run single in the eighth inning. He was a little quieter in the nightcap. His four hits paced the team in the doubleheader, as all other Guardians hitters combined for six hits across the pair of contests. The shortstop is slashing .282/.314/.380 with two home runs, 21 RBI, 37 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 10 attempts across 65 games this season.