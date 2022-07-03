Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 loss to the Yankees in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Rosario went 0-for-3 with a walk in the matinee, but he was able to spot the Guardians an early lead with his first-inning blast in the nightcap. He did go without a hit in consecutive contests for the first time since May 5-7, an impressive stretch that's seen him emerge as a reliable bat in the No. 2 spot in the order. The 26-year-old is slashing .287/.322/.397 with three homers, 23 RBI, 40 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 298 plate appearances. All three of his long balls have come since June 15, so it looks like his power is trending in the right direction, though his playing style is more contact-oriented.