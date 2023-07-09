Rosario went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Royals.

The shortstop already had four multi-hit efforts in July, two shy of matching the number he had in June. Rosario's batting .351 (13-for-37) in eight games this month, lifting his season slash line to .268/.312/.363 through 82 contests. He's also got 12 RBI in June and 34 on the year to go with nine stolen bases, two home runs, 43 runs scored, 16 doubles and two triples.