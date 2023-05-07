Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Rosario will take a seat for the first time since April 22, ending a streak of 12 consecutive starts. Since opening that streak with a four-hit performance against the Marlins, Rosario has hit just .136 with a 36.2 percent strikeout rate over his subsequent 11 games. Gabriel Arias will spell him at shortstop Sunday.