Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Rosario was one of two Guardians to log multiple hits in the contest. The shortstop also logged his 12th steal in 15 attempts this season. He's enjoyed quiet success of late, posting four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games while batting .333 (11-for-33) with one extra-base hit, two RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the season, he's posted a strong .286/.321/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 51 RBI and 69 runs scored, operating primarily out of the No. 2 spot in Cleveland's lineup.