Rosario (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Rosario will now miss a second consecutive start following his removal from Saturday's game against the Twins due to left knee soreness. While Rosario continues to recover, Gabriel Arias will take his place at shortstop and bat second.
