Rosario went 1-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Rosario has hit just .182 (4-for-22) across his last six games, though two of his hits in that span have gone for doubles. With Steven Kwan (hamstring) missing time this week, Rosario has resumed his role as the No. 2 hitter on a temporary basis. The shortstop is slashing .222/.273/.278 with a stolen base, five RBI and nine runs scored in 18 games.