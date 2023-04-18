Rosario (back) is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Rosario is dealing with a minor back issue and will sit out at least the first game of Tuesday's twin bill. Tyler Freeman will get the nod at shortstop in the early game in Rosario's stead.
