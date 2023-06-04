Rosario (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Rosario will get at least one game off to recover from the sore left knee that resulted in his early exit from Saturday's 4-2 win. Tyler Freeman -- who took over for Rosario on Saturday -- will be Cleveland's starting shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
