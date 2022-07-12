Rosario is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Rosario was well overdue for a breather after starting in every game for the Guardians dating back to June 10. Owen Miller will slide over from first base into a middle-infield spot as a replacement in the lineup for Rosario, who went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in the Guardians' 4-1 win in the early game.