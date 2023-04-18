Rosario (back) is not in the Guardians' lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Rosario is dealing with a minor back issue and will sit out at least the first game of Tuesday's double-dip. Tyler Freeman is handling shortstop for Cleveland.
More News
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Day-to-day with back issue•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Takes seat against Nationals•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Records third steal•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Three hits in loss•