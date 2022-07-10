Rosario went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three total runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Royals.

Rosario entered Saturday just 2-for-21 across his previous six games. He delivered two singles in the first five innings and added a solo shot to pad the lead in the ninth. The shortstop hit .360 in June -- that's better than what fantasy managers should expect, but his cold start to July was an over-correction. Rosario is slashing .279/.319/.390 with four homers, 25 RBI, 46 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 12 doubles and five triples through 329 plate appearances.