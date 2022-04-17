Rosario went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.
Rosario only got aboard on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning. He stole second and got to third, but he was left stranded. The shortstop has done well with the bat so far, slashing .278/.278/.333 with a triple, four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in eight games as an everyday presence in the lineup.
