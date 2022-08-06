Rosario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.
Rosario has gone 6-for-23 (.261) with three homers and a double through five games in August. Considering he entered the month with just four long balls all season, it's a notable power surge for the shortstop. He's slashing .289/.323/.415 with 42 RBI, 59 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 100 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Powers up in win•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Walks it off Monday•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Three hits in twin bill•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Doubles in three-hit effort•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Sitting in Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Snaps slump with three-hit game•