Rosario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.

Rosario has gone 6-for-23 (.261) with three homers and a double through five games in August. Considering he entered the month with just four long balls all season, it's a notable power surge for the shortstop. He's slashing .289/.323/.415 with 42 RBI, 59 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 100 contests.

