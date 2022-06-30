Rosario went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Rosario is hot to end June, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games. He's gone 18-for-40 (.450) in that span, though only four of those hits have gone for extra bases. The shortstop has raised his batting average from .265 to .293 in that span, and he's up to a .723 OPS after Wednesday's impressive performance. He's added nine steals in 11 attempts, two home runs, 22 RBI and 39 runs scored through 285 plate appearances.