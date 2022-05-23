Rosario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

Rosario got aboard with a single in his first at-bat, stole second and scored on an Owen Miller single. The steal was Rosario's second in his last three games and his third in four attempts this year. The 26-year-old is up to a .242/.291/.303 slash line with no home runs, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, four doubles and two triples through 33 contests. Sunday was the first time he's batted second versus a right-handed pitcher since May 7 -- he's often hit fifth in recent games.