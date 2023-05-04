Rosario went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Rosario may be showing some flashes of getting into form -- he's hit safely in four straight games, though he's gone just 4-for-17 with five strikeouts and a walk in that span. The shortstop is still seeing close to everyday playing time, but his .227/.263/.318 slash line through 26 contests is by far the worst of his career. He's added six steals, one home run, six RBI and 15 runs scored while regularly hitting second despite the cold bat.