Rosario went 2-for-6 with an RBI and his first stolen base of the season in Friday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Cleveland went 3-for-3 on the basepaths in total against Cal Raleigh and Seattle's pitchers, and given the Guardians' speed up and down the lineup, they could be one of the clubs that benefits most from MLB's rule changes to boost the running game. Rosario has hit second in each of the first two games of 2023, and a consistent spot in the lineup between Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez can only help his fantasy production.