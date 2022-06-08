Rosario went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in a 6-3 win over the Rangers during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 26-year-old was also productive in the nightcap, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Rosario started both ends of the twin bill at shortstop and hit second, and while he's still looking for his first homer of 2022, he's found a bit of a groove over his last 16 games by batting .284 (19-for-67) with four of his five steals on the season.