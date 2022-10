Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Rosario is on the bench for the second time in four days, but Guardians manager Terry Francona hasn't suggested that the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury or in danger of losing his everyday role. Unless the Guardians provide an update to the contrary, consider Monday's absence from the lineup another routine maintenance day for Rosario, who has produced an .813 OPS over his last 17 games.