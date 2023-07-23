Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Rosario started the past 38 games but will head to the bench Sunday while in the midst of a five-game hit streak. Tyler Freeman will step in at shortstop and bat second.
