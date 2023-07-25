Rosario went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one run scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.

Rosario notched his sixth multi-hit effort of the month, just one day after seeing a five-game hitting streak snapped. The shortstop is up to a .265/.306/.365 slash line with three home runs, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored, 20 doubles, five triples and nine stolen bases over 93 contests. He was hitting as low as .224 on June 3, but he's bounced back well in recent weeks while continuing to bat second in the Cleveland lineup.