Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

The shortstop did his job from the two-hole for the Guardians, but the rest of the team's one through five hitters went a combined 2-for-16 around him. giving him few opportunities to turn his hits into run production. Rosario's double was his first extra-base hit of the year, and he's batting .244 (10-for-41) through nine games with three runs, three RBI and two steals.