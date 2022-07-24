Rosario went 3-for-9 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Rosario did most of his work with a pair of singles, a steal and a run in the first game, though he added an RBI triple in the nightcap. The shortstop has nine multi-hit efforts in his last 20 games, batting .325 (25-for-77) in that span. For the season, he's slashing .295/.333/.412 with four home runs, 10 steals, 33 RBI, 54 runs scored, six triples and 17 doubles through 87 contests.