Rosario went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Rosario came up a triple shy of the cycle, and he played a key role in each inning the Guardians were able to put a number on the board. The shortstop has had trouble hitting for power this year, with this homer being his second of the campaign. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last five games and is up to a .266/.311/.364 slash line with 32 RBI, 40 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 78 contests.