Garrett signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Monday.

Garrett was cut loose by the Royals earlier this month but will remain in the American League Central. The veteran left-hander has posted a 3.33 ERA but also an ugly 1.73 WHIP with 20 walks over 24.1 innings this season at the big-league level. He'll attempt to get back on track in the minors and earn another shot in Cleveland.