Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

His sixth-inning pilfer gave Gimenez an even 30 for the season, further padding his career high. The 25-year-old is having an impressive September, reeling off multiple hits in three straight games and six of the last nine to boost his slash line on the month to .354/.408/.477 with a homer, eight steals, nine RBI and 10 runs in 17 contests.