Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Gimenez's seventh inning solo homer was the only thing that prevented an Orioles shutout and no-hitter on a day when Cleveland's other hitters were held entirely in check. The long ball extended the infielder's hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 13-for-28 (.464) with seven RBI and two steals. Gimenez is slashing a modest .253/.317/.399 on the campaign but has maintained fantasy relevance with 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 73 runs and 30 stolen bases.